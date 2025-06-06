Calderdale traffic: Road blocked and traffic slow through Elland following a road traffic collision
At 12.38pm police were called to South Lane, Elland, to a report of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car.
The rider of the motorcycle has been taken to hospital.
West Yorkshire Police has said that enquiries remain ongoing at the scene.
There are reports of slow traffic around the area and that the road is also closed to pedestrians.
Buses that run through the area are being diverted.
Team Pennine has advised passengers: “Due to South Lane in Elland being closed, which is due to a police incident. Our 343 service will have to divert.
“The stops missed are as following:
- South Ln Frances Street,
- South Parade South Lane,
- Elsinore Ave Cresfield Crescent,
- Elsinore Avenue Cresfield Ave
- Elsinore Ave Oakfield Close
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
We will update this story when we have more details confirmed.
