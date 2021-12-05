Call for Calderdale to step up installing for electric vehicle charging points

Electric vehicle charging points

Coun Felicity Issott (Con, Ryburn) said it was pleasing to see Calderdale Council represented at COP26 but the devil was in the detail and she was looking at the strategy of how the council will reach its CO2 emissions targets.

In particular, there were only 88 electric vehicle charging points in Calderdale currently, with zero in wards like Ryburn, Northowram, Warley and Ovenden.

“That’s 1,900 people per charging point, which is totally inadequate – so what are we doing to address this?” she said.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cabinet member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said it was right more charging points were needed and it was important to stress a charging strategy for Calderdale was being developed with West Yorkshire Combined Authority partners.

“We are making sure that all the network there is fir for purpose for all the different providers.

“We are not trying to manage it alone, bringing in the business sector,” he said.

The council’s housing strategy and Local Plan would ensure all new build homes will have electric charging points.

On-street charging points were more problematic, making retro-fitting difficult, said Coun Patient, adding he would get more details for Coun Issott, who raised the issue in the questions to Cabinet members section of November’s full Calderdale Council meeting.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that new homes and buildings, and those undergoing major renovation, will be required to install electric vehicle charging points from next year, in the run up to 2030 when the Government has said the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will end.

Coun Patient, along with Sam Saxby and Emily Farman from the council’s Environmental Projects team, having travelled there in sustainable ways, including by train, walking and cycling, took part in the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow earlier this month, attending events where topics discussed included transport, heat, buildings, energy, finance and zero carbon.

Will Solomon of Calderdale Youth Council also spoke as part of the official COP26 programme.