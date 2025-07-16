One of Halifax’s busiest roundabouts is in for a revamp.

Calderdale Council is planning a raft of changes at Orange Street roundabout – one of the key routes in and out of Halifax town centre.

Signage, lighting, CCTV, and paths on the western side of the roundabout are being upgraded.

Meantime, murals or community arts will decorate the subways linking St James Road to Richmond Close, and Richmond Close to Corporation Street.

The changes are part of wider transport-linked plans which extend from the roundabout through north Halifax.

The council says: “We’re aiming to speed up journeys for everyone who travels along key routes around north Halifax.

"We will make it easier and safer to walk, wheel, cycle or use public transport, particularly between Lee Mount, Ovenden, Illingworth, and Halifax town centre.”

These include introducing speed humps, resurfacing the road and pavement, and improving street lighting in a bid to help people feel safe when they travel along Old Lane.

On Keighley Road, a new crossing will be added near the junction with Nursery Lane, and footpaths will be widened and tactile paving added.

On Ovenden Road, the island crossing will be upgraded to a zebra crossing and the footway will be widened.

At the Wrigley Hill junction, Whitehill Road will become one-way only westbound, and a new crossing will be added at the western end. Again, footpaths will be widened and tactile paving added.

Some on-street parking will be removed and a vehicle-activated speed sign will be put up on the A629, north of the junction.

Bus priority signals will be installed at the junctions of the A629 Keighley Road and Nursery Lane; A629 and Ovenden Way; and A629 and Shroggs Road.

The council hopes these measures will improve journey times for all road users.

It also says the plans complement other plans to improve Orange Street roundabout proposed under the North Halifax Improved Streets for People project.

These are aimed at making walking and cycling easier and safer, says the council.

"Making trips on foot, bicycle, scooter, or bus, rather than by car, helps to improve health and the environment,” says the council.

"When we travel in these ways, we lower pollution related to breathing problems and climate change and improve our health.”