Changes to Halifax buses: These Calderdale buses are running but missing some streets because of icy weather
Due to the icy conditions on the roads services are running to main roads only, with some having to miss out areas where it is too treacherous.
Here are the changes in place this morning.
First Halifax - Due to challenging road conditions, all services are using main roads only.
501 X1 unable to serve Weatherhill Road
502 - Not serving Beechwood Road, New Park Road or Hungerhill - the bus will go on Shay Lane and stay on Denholme Road
509/510Unable to serve Hollins Lane, terminating at Roundabout prior to terminus
511/512/513 unable to serve Hambleton Estate.
523 Unable to serve Heathmoor Park Road.
530 - Not serving Fountainhead Village
543 - Due to Icy Road conditions, the 543 will be unable to serve Backhold drive, Siddal.
549 - Omitting Cowcliffe Hill, diverting via Spaines Road, Bradford Road, Bradley Road to Brighouse Bus Station resuming normal route to Halifax.
577 - Will operate on main A58 and terminating at Sowerby shops. Tuel Lane will not be served
579 Unable to serve terminus, terminating at Church
586 not currently serving Commons, terminating at Rishworth turning circle
590/591/592 590 All Calder Valley routes are running with the exception being the closed road at Callis Bridge due to ongoing water main works the diversion route is open and we are operating on this route over Blackstone Edge.
