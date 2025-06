Christmas bus services: West Yorkshire bus firm Team Pennine shares Christmas timetable

West Yorkshire bus operator Team Pennine has shared its bus timetable for over Christmas week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team Pennine General Manager Steve Ottley said: “We’re releasing details of our seasonal bus services now to make it easier for everyone to make travel plans – and for those who fancy a break from work or shopping, we’ve come up with some great suggestions for a day out on the ‘things to do’ page of our website, at: transdevbus.co.uk/team-pennine.”

Team Pennine buses will run as follows over the festive period:

West Yorkshire bus operator Team Pennine has shared its bus timetable for over Christmas week. Picture: STUDIO 3000

Monday, December 23 – Saturday service on all routes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24 - Saturday service with last buses around 7pm. Last buses: Denby Darts D1, 6.45pm Huddersfield to Denby Dale, 7.45pm Huddersfield to Waterloo; 6.22pm Denby Dale to Huddersfield, 6.52pm Denby Dale to Waterloo. Holmfirth Explorer X1, 5.45pm Holmfirth to Wakefield, 6.35pm Holmfirth to Shepley; 5.25pm Wakefield to Holmfirth, 7pm Wakefield to Shepley. Route 20, 6.35pm from Halifax, 6.45pm from Rye Lane. Route 22, 7.10pm from Halifax, 7.21pm from Claremount. Route 303, 5.30pm from Huddersfield, 5.59pm from Scapegoat Hill, 7.30pm Huddersfield to Milnsbridge. Route 356, 6.28pm from Huddersfield, 6.43pm from Longwood. Route 358, 7.03pm from Huddersfield, 7.16pm from Ashenhurst. Route 396, 6.30pm from Huddersfield, 7pm from Wilberlee. Route 526, 5.40pm from Halifax, 6.27pm from Hunger Hill. Team Pennine evening journeys on Routes 536 and 537 will not operate. Route 562, 6.55pm from Halifax to Ripponden, 6.29pm from Ripponden to Halifax. Route 574, 6.05pm from Halifax, 6.48pm from Midgley. Route 577, 6.50pm Halifax to Sowerby Bridge, 6.24pm Sowerby Bridge to Halifax.

Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25– buses and drivers take a festive break, so no service on this day

Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26– Denby Darts D1, from Denby Dale at 8.45am and hourly until 4.45pm, and from Huddersfield at 9.45am and hourly until 5.45pm. No other services will run.

Friday, December 27 and Saturday, December 28 – normal Saturday service on all routes

Sunday, December 29 – Normal Sunday service

Monday, December 30 – Saturday service on all routes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Year’s Eve, Tuesday December 31 - Saturday service with last buses around 7pm. Last buses: Denby Darts D1, 6.45pm Huddersfield to Denby Dale, 7.45pm Huddersfield to Waterloo; 6.22pm Denby Dale to Huddersfield, 6.52pm Denby Dale to Waterloo. Holmfirth Explorer X1, 5.45pm Holmfirth to Wakefield, 6.35pm Holmfirth to Shepley; 5.25pm Wakefield to Holmfirth, 7pm Wakefield to Shepley. Route 20, 6.35pm from Halifax, 6.45pm from Rye Lane. Route 22, 7.10pm from Halifax, 7.21pm from Claremount. Route 303, 5.30pm from Huddersfield, 5.59pm from Scapegoat Hill, 7.30pm Huddersfield to Milnsbridge. Route 356, 6.28pm from Huddersfield, 6.43pm from Longwood. Route 358, 7.03pm from Huddersfield, 7.16pm from Ashenhurst. Route 396, 6.30pm from Huddersfield, 7pm from Wilberlee. Route 526, 5.40pm from Halifax, 6.27pm from Hunger Hill. Team Pennine evening journeys on Routes 536 and 537 will not operate. Route 562, 6.55pm from Halifax to Ripponden, 6.29pm from Ripponden to Halifax. Route 574, 6.05pm from Halifax, 6.48pm from Midgley. Route 577, 6.50pm Halifax to Sowerby Bridge, 6.24pm Sowerby Bridge to Halifax.

New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1 - no services will operate

Thursday, January 2 - normal weekday services resume

Full details of all services are available online at: transdevbus.co.uk/team-pennine