Closing Cow Green subway: Next step in Halifax regeneration as proposals to permanently close subway are submitted

Work continues on the A629 phase 2 Halifax town centre project as proposals to close a town centre walkway have been submitted.

In an effort to make journeys safer the plans show the subway at Cow Green is being filled in and replaced with a crossing.

A notice has been given to permanently close the walkway.

Cow Green, Halifax

The notice reads: “The Secretary of State gives notice of the proposal to make an Order under section 247 of the above Act to authorise the stopping up of the whole of the subway which connects to Pellon Lane, Cow Green, Broad Street and Crown Street, the whole of the two footways which connect with the Pellon Lane, Cow Green, Broad Street and Crown Street Subway at Halifax.”

Copies of the draft Order and relevant plan are available for inspection during normal opening hours at Town Hall, Crossley Street, Halifax, West Yorkshire, HX1 1UJ until April 17.

Those who object to the plans can share their views.

The notice reads: “Any person may object to the making of the proposed order by stating their reasons in writing to the Secretary of State at [email protected] or National Transport Casework Team, Tyneside House, Skinnerburn Road, Newcastle upon Tyne NE4 7AR, quoting NATTRAN/Y&H/S247/5814.”

The new layout at Cow Green has larger footways and clear routes for all road users.

Objections should be received by midnight on April 17.

Work has been taking place across Halifax for the A629 phase 2 Halifax town centre project over the past 12 months.

Road closures, lane closures and temporary traffic lights have been in place along the route since last year from Fountain Street to Orange Street roundabout and around Halifax bus station.

On Broad Street, a new crossing close to the junction with Orange Street is being added.

Road works along Northgate, Halifax

The staggered crossings on Fountain Street and Commercial Street are set to be replaced and cycle routes added.

The staggered crossing between Broad Street Plaza and Halifax Bus Station is set to be replaced.