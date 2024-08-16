Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A massive project to revamp Halifax town centre is underway involving 14 months of roadworks and a huge overhaul of how people travel.

It will include n anti-clockwise bus loop being implemented around the town, and Bull Green roundabout being removed altogether and replaced with a traffic signalised junction.

The work is prompting many questions from residents, workers and visitors but Calderdale Council has put together a handy list of answers to some of those most frequently asked, which we’ve listed here.

Why are we spending money being spent on this work?

Roadworks on Bull Green, Halifax

“The West Yorkshire Plus Transport fund provides financial support for projects to improve connectivity, journey time reliability, travel choice, and local economic growth.

"We secured funds for projects to upgrade the A629 and Halifax town centre following an application to regional and central government.

"The funding was granted to improve the flow of traffic and to make improvements for walking, cycling and buses.

"If we hadn’t bid for this money for Calderdale, it would have been a lost opportunity, which may well have benefitted another authority.”

Why aren’t we spending the money for this project on potholes (or something else)?

"The West Yorkshire Combined Authority fund this project through the West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund.

"We can only use the money for this project and it is attached to specific spending criteria set out by the combined authority.”

What work is being done?

"We are creating new public spaces, improving accessibility, creating areas where people can move around free of traffic, improving vehicle circulation around the town and public transport connectivity, and supporting our aspirations for inclusive growth.”

When will the work be complete?

"The plan is for the project to be completed by summer 2028.

"Work will be completed in three parts; western, eastern and central; with work on each section to run consecutively to minimise disruption.”

Why are we creating new cycle lanes when the highway code states cyclists should ride in the centre of a lane?

"Cycle tracks ‘are routes for cyclists that are physically protected or located away from motor traffic’. The new cycle lanes have been designed to consider LTN 1/20 cycle infrastructure design guidance.

"This guidance aims to provide space for cyclists away from cars and other vehicles and reduce conflict.”

Will utilities or other services be disrupted by the work?

"Underneath the project area there are many cables and pipes that are the responsibility of various utility companies (gas, electric, water, cable, broadband fibre etc).

"Contractor Galliford Try will drill trial holes to identify utilities before they begin construction. Some of these cables will need to be diverted or protected.

"It is the responsibility of the utility companies to carry out this work and to communicate with any customers who it may effect.”

Will any bus stops close during the work?

"Some bus stops may close or move temporarily. We work with local bus operators to make sure bus drivers and passengers are aware of any changes in advance.

"West Yorkshire Metro provide information about disruption to bus services in West Yorkshire and about changes resulting from the A629 phase 2 Halifax town centre project.”

Will buses still be able to get into Halifax town centre once the project is complete?

"We have worked with bus operators and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to make sure it is easy for people to catch their bus in Halifax.

"Buses will be able to get into the town centre once we have delivered the A629 phase 2 Halifax town centre project. Buses will use stops on a bus loop at:

George Street

Commercial Street

King Edward Street

Horton Street

Broad Street

Northgate

"We will add bus stops on the eastern side of the town centre from Church Street to Winding Road, and a mini bus-rail interchange on Alfred Street East.

"It will be easier for bus passengers to connect to rail services or get to The Piece Hall and Halifax Central Library and Archives.

"Buses will no longer be able to access Market Street which we will be pedestrianising.

"The routes for some services and the final location of some bus stops will need to change a little so we can improve the layout of some key junctions.”

I’ve seen bad driving and illegal manoeuvres due to the roadworks. What is being done to address this?

"We have put traffic management measures in place after discussion and agreement with the relevant authorities.

"This process identifies a traffic management system that is safe and proportionate for the planned construction activities.

"Regardless of any disruption, road users are still expected to abide by the rules of the road.

"The police are aware of the construction work. Any illegal manoeuvres or bad driving are a matter for the police.”

Will the roadworks cause delays?

“There will be some delays during the works. We will plan and put in place traffic management to reduce the impact of the works. We will monitor traffic in the area.

"If the work starts to cause significant delays, this will be looked at.”

Why is the council removing healthy trees?

"We’re removing 41 trees from along the roadside to allow for construction.

"We will be planting 117 trees in the town centre as the project progresses, along with further landscaping.

"We’re making sure that we have infrastructure in place to support low emission travel choices and active travel.

"We’re making choosing to walk or cycle an easy and safe option for people who might otherwise drive and those who are less confident cycling in traffic.”