Closures on M62 and A58: Two National Highways closures for Halifax drivers to be aware of this week
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A58, from 8pm November 14 2024 to 6am January 14 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, carriageway closure, slip road and lane closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 9pm December 19 to 5am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25, slip road and lane closure for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
