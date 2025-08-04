Crown Street closed: Halifax town centre road closed to vehicles and pedestrians

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST
A street in Halifax town centre will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians for the next few days.

Crown Street is closed from today (August 4) until August 7.

The notice reads: “Notice is hereby given that Calderdale Council because of works by Clearview Services Group have made an Order the effect of which will be that no person shall cause or permit any vehicle or pedestrian to proceed in the length of Crown Street from its junction with Princess Street to Commercial Street for a distance of approximately 55 metres.

Crown Street is closed from today (August 4) until August 7.

“Provided that such prohibition shall not extend to vehicles being used in connection with works being carried out and pedestrian access is maintained at all times and vehicular access for the emergency services is maintained.

“For alternative route for vehicles follow diversion on site.

“The alternative route for pedestrians is via Waterhouse Street, Crossley Street, Princess Street.”

