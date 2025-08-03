The Saw Doctors: Halifax rocks as The Saw Doctors take centre stage at The Piece Hallplaceholder image
The Saw Doctors: Halifax rocks as The Saw Doctors take centre stage at The Piece Hall

The Saw Doctors in Halifax: 27 pictures as The Saw Doctors took centre stage at The Piece Hall

By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 09:50 BST
Beloved Irish rockers The Saw Doctors took over the historic open-air courtyard, delivering a feel-good, hit-filled headline show as part of TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Making their debut at the iconic Yorkshire venue, the band wowed a packed crowd with Irish anthems, fan favourites and sing-along classics.

“We’re delighted to be playing The Piece Hall for the first time,” said Leo Moran, guitarist and co-founder.

He added: “There’s a great crowd here tonight - it couldn’t be a nicer venue - the weather is gorgeous - what more could you ask for?”

Formed in Galway in 1986, the Irish rock band treated fans to classics like Exhilarating Sadness, World of Good, To Win Just Once, Red Cortina and Tommy K.

The crowd roared for the chart-topping I Useta Lover and much-loved N17, with the encore closing on a high with Bless Me Father, That’s What She Said Last Night and Hay Wrap.

Special guests The Undertones opened the evening with a lively set featuring Jimmy Jimmy, Here Comes The Summer, and Teenage Kicks.

The summer series continues at The Piece Hall with upcoming shows from Extreme (August 7), The Libertines (August 8) and Echo & The Bunnymen (August 9).

Squeeze on tour – 17 photos as pop rockers celebrate 50 years of hits at Halifax's Piece Hall

Pop icon Anastacia lights up Halifax with her only UK headline show of the summer

“We’re delighted to be playing The Piece Hall for the first time,” said Leo Moran, guitarist and co-founder.

1. The Saw Doctors

“We’re delighted to be playing The Piece Hall for the first time,” said Leo Moran, guitarist and co-founder. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor / The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Special guests The Undertones opened the evening with a lively set featuring Jimmy Jimmy, Here Comes The Summer, and Teenage Kicks.

2. The Saw Doctors

Special guests The Undertones opened the evening with a lively set featuring Jimmy Jimmy, Here Comes The Summer, and Teenage Kicks. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor / The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Making their debut at the iconic Yorkshire venue, the band wowed a packed crowd with Irish anthems, fan favourites and sing-along classics.

3. The Saw Doctors

Making their debut at the iconic Yorkshire venue, the band wowed a packed crowd with Irish anthems, fan favourites and sing-along classics. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor / The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
The crowd roared for the chart-topping I Useta Lover and much-loved N17, with the encore closing on a high with Bless Me Father, That’s What She Said Last Night and Hay Wrap.

4. The Saw Doctors

The crowd roared for the chart-topping I Useta Lover and much-loved N17, with the encore closing on a high with Bless Me Father, That’s What She Said Last Night and Hay Wrap. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor / The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxYorkshire
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice