The Saw Doctors in Halifax: 27 pictures as The Saw Doctors took centre stage at The Piece Hall

Making their debut at the iconic Yorkshire venue, the band wowed a packed crowd with Irish anthems, fan favourites and sing-along classics.

“We’re delighted to be playing The Piece Hall for the first time,” said Leo Moran, guitarist and co-founder.

He added: “There’s a great crowd here tonight - it couldn’t be a nicer venue - the weather is gorgeous - what more could you ask for?”

Formed in Galway in 1986, the Irish rock band treated fans to classics like Exhilarating Sadness, World of Good, To Win Just Once, Red Cortina and Tommy K.

The crowd roared for the chart-topping I Useta Lover and much-loved N17, with the encore closing on a high with Bless Me Father, That’s What She Said Last Night and Hay Wrap.

Special guests The Undertones opened the evening with a lively set featuring Jimmy Jimmy, Here Comes The Summer, and Teenage Kicks.

The summer series continues at The Piece Hall with upcoming shows from Extreme (August 7), The Libertines (August 8) and Echo & The Bunnymen (August 9).

1 . The Saw Doctors “We’re delighted to be playing The Piece Hall for the first time,” said Leo Moran, guitarist and co-founder. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor / The Piece Hall Photo Sales

2 . The Saw Doctors Special guests The Undertones opened the evening with a lively set featuring Jimmy Jimmy, Here Comes The Summer, and Teenage Kicks. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor / The Piece Hall Photo Sales

3 . The Saw Doctors Making their debut at the iconic Yorkshire venue, the band wowed a packed crowd with Irish anthems, fan favourites and sing-along classics. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor / The Piece Hall Photo Sales

4 . The Saw Doctors The crowd roared for the chart-topping I Useta Lover and much-loved N17, with the encore closing on a high with Bless Me Father, That’s What She Said Last Night and Hay Wrap. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor / The Piece Hall Photo Sales