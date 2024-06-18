Drivers to face delays as more temporary traffic lights are set up along road between West Vale and Elland

By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST
Drivers going into West Vale from Elland over the next few days could face even more delays as more roadworks are taking place.

Multi-way traffic signals are in place around Saddleworth Road and Long Wall for utility repair and maintenance works.

Quickline Communications is undertaking the work and there is due to be disruption until June 20.

Traffic lights on road between Elland and West Vale.Traffic lights on road between Elland and West Vale.
Traffic lights on road between Elland and West Vale.

There are already traffic lights further along the road.

The traffic signals along Long Wall were first installed back in February following a road collapse.

A crack can be seen on the side of the road closest to the wider section of pavement as well as on the pavement itself.

Delays are likely until August 1.

