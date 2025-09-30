Experimental Traffic Regulation Order: New double and single yellow lines in Sowerby Bridge met with opposition

Double and single yellow lines have been added on a road in Sowerby Bridge as part of a Experimental Traffic Regulation Order.

The order by Calderdale Council has seen the road markings be put it place on Hollins Mill Lane for a period not exceeding 18 months.

The order has introduced the following waiting restrictions: “‘No waiting at any time’ restrictions on both sides of the road starting from the end of the existing “no waiting at any time” restrictions, continuing for an approximate distance of 101m in a north-westerly direction.

“‘No waiting’ restrictions (Monday to Friday, 7am-5.30pm) from the north-western end of the proposed “no waiting at any time restrictions” (as above) for an approximate distance of 192m in a north-westerly direction.”

The decision to implement the restrictions has been met with some opposition by some residents and businesses.

The Puzzle Hall Community Pub, which is located on Hollins Mill Lane, said: “Earlier this week, Calderdale Council painted double yellow lines along Hollins Mill Lane, ignoring numerous protests from us about how this would adversely affect our beloved pub.

"The double yellow lines extend past the Puzzle for approx 100m and then change to single yellow lines, where parking is acceptable after 5.30pm on weekdays, and all weekend.

"However, it remains to be seen as to why ANY yellow lines are required when the council closed this road years ago.

“Don't let the yellow lines put you off, and please support us in our fight to ensure the survival of the Puzz, our live music nights, and our strong, beautiful of community.

“Petition coming soon...”

Hollins Mill Lane in Sowerby Bridge was partly closed in 2022 after complaints that it was used as a ‘rat run’.

Calderdale Council will be considering whether the provisions of the Experimental Order should be continued in force indefinitely.

Anyone wishing to object can do so in writing within a period of six months from September 25 sent to either [email protected] or to Highways and Transportation, C/O the Town Hall. Crossley Street, Halifax, HX1 1UJ for the attention of the Highways Traffic Team.

The documents are available for inspection at Halifax Central Library, Halifax, HX1 1QG, from 10am to 5.30pm on Mondays to Fridays and 10am to 4pm on Saturdays.