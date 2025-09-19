Free shuttle bus in Halifax town centre to stop as work at Bull Green 'is almost complete'

The free shuttle bus in Halifax town centre will stop operating this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transport was introduced in Halifax last year as the roadworks for the A629 phase 2 Halifax town centre project caused travel disruption.

Calderdale Next Chapter shared: “After Sunday, September 21 the free shuttle bus will no longer operate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks on Bull Green, Halifax

“We commissioned the free shuttle bus to support access around the western side of the town whilst construction work at Bull Green caused disruption to local bus routes.

"Work at Bull Green is almost complete, with some final finishing touches planned for week commencing Monday, September 15.

"In light of this milestone, several bus services will start returning to George Square from Sunday, September 21, including the 532 bus service which will restore connectivity to the western side of the town centre.”

Bus operator Team Pennine has announced that the services 20, 21, 530, 532 and 587 will resume running from George Street stops in Halifax Town Centre from Sunday (September 21).