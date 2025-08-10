Free shuttle bus to Calderdale Pride - Bus to operate from Horton Street to Dean Clough Mill every 20 minutes
The bus operator is providing a free shuttle service to get to the celebrations at Dean Cough in Halifax.
A First Bus double-decker emblazoned with the Pride message will transport visitors from Horton Street opposite Halifax station to a bus stop on Dean Clough.
The shuttle service will operate every 20 minutes from 11am to 8pm with a break between 3pm to 4pm.
Kat Ayre, Operations Manager of the First Bus Halifax depot, said: “We’re sure this year’s event will be as popular as ever.
"Together with Pride organisers, we want visitors to think about sustainable travel, which will help reduce traffic in the town centre and around Dean Clough Mill.
“The shuttle service will be a quick and relaxing way to get there and our drivers are looking forward to welcoming many people on board throughout the day.”