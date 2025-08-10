Free shuttle bus to Calderdale Pride - Bus to operate from Horton Street to Dean Clough Mill every 20 minutes

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Aug 2025, 14:00 BST
First Bus has partnered with Calderdale Pride organisers to encourage festivalgoers to help lower the carbon footprint of this year’s event on Saturday, August 16.

The bus operator is providing a free shuttle service to get to the celebrations at Dean Cough in Halifax.

A First Bus double-decker emblazoned with the Pride message will transport visitors from Horton Street opposite Halifax station to a bus stop on Dean Clough.

Kat Ayre (centre) with Helen Gillespie and Bazz Robson, Creative Director of Calderdale Pride reveal the shuttle bus outside Dean Clough Mill. Picture: Richard Walker/ImageNorthplaceholder image
Kat Ayre (centre) with Helen Gillespie and Bazz Robson, Creative Director of Calderdale Pride reveal the shuttle bus outside Dean Clough Mill. Picture: Richard Walker/ImageNorth

The shuttle service will operate every 20 minutes from 11am to 8pm with a break between 3pm to 4pm.

Kat Ayre, Operations Manager of the First Bus Halifax depot, said: “We’re sure this year’s event will be as popular as ever.

"Together with Pride organisers, we want visitors to think about sustainable travel, which will help reduce traffic in the town centre and around Dean Clough Mill.

“The shuttle service will be a quick and relaxing way to get there and our drivers are looking forward to welcoming many people on board throughout the day.”

Helen Gillespie, Head of Engagement at Calderdale Pride said: “We are incredibly grateful to First Bus for generously providing a shuttle service for Calderdale Pride.

"This plays a vital role in making the event accessible as well as creating a safe and inclusive environment for people to travel to Pride.”

