Halifax Bus Station to open in full later this month - all 19 bus stands to be in use at £20 million station

The new Halifax Bus Station is set to open in full later this month.

All 19 of the station's bus stands will be ready from Sunday, July 21, with services which currently run from stops in the town centre moving to the new bus station.

This follows the completion of the £20 million project at the end of June.

The redeveloped bus station features improved safety and accessibility measures, aiming to make it easier for passengers to switch between buses more easily.

Solar panels, cycle parking and a new “green roof” covered in bee-friendly plants also feature, as well as more green space, contributing towards West Yorkshire’s aim to be carbon neutral by 2038.

The full opening follows a partial opening of the facility in October 2023.

It is the latest infrastructure project to be delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “I am delighted that the people of Halifax and beyond will soon be able to enjoy the benefits of this fantastic multimillion-pound facility as part of our plans for a better-connected West Yorkshire.

“We want bus travel to be everyone’s first choice in West Yorkshire, and state-of-the-art facilities like this will only make it an even more attractive option to get around.”

The scheme is being delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in partnership with Calderdale Council.

Coun Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Deputy Leader, said: “The full opening of Halifax’s transformational bus station is a major milestone in the regeneration of the town and Calderdale.

“It gives local people what they need – safety, comfort and top-class facilities that everyone can access thanks to a step-free entrance and level areas to move around and get on and off buses.

“By improving the way people are connected to jobs, learning, shops, businesses and visitor attractions, the new facilities support the Council’s priorities for reduced inequalities and thriving towns and places.

“Calderdale’s climate action benefits too – by encouraging more active, healthy and environmentally sustainable bus travel, and through the building’s features which contribute to local and regional net zero carbon targets.”