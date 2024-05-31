Halifax residents share their views on latest update to A629 layout as new traffic lights are switched on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calderdale residents have shared their views on how they’ve found travelling along the A629 as the new traffic lights are switched on.

The lights are located along Huddersfield Road at the junction with Jubilee Road. There is a pelican crossing for pedestrians and the new traffic signals will also allow traffic from Jubilee Road to enter Huddersfield Road.

The A629 project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax with work due to be completed by summer 2024.

A629 road works, Huddersfiled Road / Salterhebble Hill

Halifax Courier readers have shared their views on how the new traffic lights have affected their journeys.

One person shared: “It's a joke! Traffic is backed up in my road (jubilee road) I couldn't get from outside my house for 15mins other day due to line of traffic and almost had my wing mirror took off as cars try to get up and down at same time.

Another said: “These lights are causing a massive hold up. What a shambles!”

A reader shared: “Brilliant idea. Always had trouble getting out at that junction due to ignorant drivers not letting you out.”

Another person shared: “Absolute heroes those lads who’ve been grafting on it these past few years.”

Another reader said: “Coming from Ainley top to Copley is great. 20 min saving on journey time for me!”

One person shared: “On Tuesday morning, on my way into Halifax, a car came head on towards me up the A629 in the wrong lane. It’s confusing!”