Halifax road closed: Work to replace ageing pipes by Northern Gas Networks

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Apr 2025, 17:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Halifax road is closed to allow for work replace ageing pipes to take place.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is to carry out work in to replace the ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes.

Read More
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi: Hollywood movie stars in Halifax while filming l...

This work will ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Halifax, keeping homes and businesses safe, warm and connected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Road closedRoad closed
Road closed

The first phase of the project, which is expected to last until September, has been planned in collaboration with Calderdale Council.

So engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, some temporary traffic management measures will be put in place.

Temporary traffic lights are currently in place at the junction of Water Lane and Swan Bank Lane, Halifax.

As the work continues, these lights will move east along Hunger Hill and Oxford Road, ending at the junction of Oxford Road and Savile Road.

Chris Green, Business Operations Lead at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"However, it’s vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Halifax.”

Related topics:HalifaxWorkChris GreenNGNCalderdale Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice