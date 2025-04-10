Halifax road closed: Work to replace ageing pipes by Northern Gas Networks
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is to carry out work in to replace the ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes.
This work will ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Halifax, keeping homes and businesses safe, warm and connected.
The first phase of the project, which is expected to last until September, has been planned in collaboration with Calderdale Council.
So engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, some temporary traffic management measures will be put in place.
Temporary traffic lights are currently in place at the junction of Water Lane and Swan Bank Lane, Halifax.
As the work continues, these lights will move east along Hunger Hill and Oxford Road, ending at the junction of Oxford Road and Savile Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.