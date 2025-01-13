Halifax roadworks: Major route out of Halifax town centre to shut for 12 days
A sign has gone up on Portland Place, which leads onto Skircoat Road, saying the road will be shut heading out of Halifax town centre from Monday, January 20 for 12 days, between 8am and 5pm.
The closure adds to other roadworks going on around the town centre as part of a regeneration project.
A huge overhaul of the road network started last year which will transform the way we travel around Halifax town centre.
The changes include at adaptations a the junction of Skircoat Road and Prescott Street, installing cycle lanes on either side, and replacing the staggered crossings on Prescott Street and on the southern arm of the junction.
The Courier reported last month how new images had been released giving more of an idea of how the town centre will look once the revamp is complete.
One of the biggest changes is the removal of Bull Green roundabout, which will be removed and replaced with a new junction.
The project also includes an anti-clockwise bus loop being implemented around the town and Bull Green roundabout removed altogether and replaced with a traffic signalised junction.
Market Street and part of Northgate will be pedestrianised, and a new public space will be created outside Square Chapel and Halifax Central Library.
The section of Northgate between Northgate House and Trinity Sixth Form Academy and the Bus Station will be converted to a space for people walking or cycling, with trees and places to sit.
