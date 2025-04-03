Halifax traffic: Buses and drivers facing 30 minute delays on busy Calderdale route
A bus firm has warned some of its services are running up to 30 minutes behind, and some drivers have reported even longer times added to their journeys.
The delays are being caused by temporary traffic lights on the A646 Burnley Road at its junction with the A6139 Tuel Lane while electricity work is carried out.
Team Pennine says its 574 and 526 buses are seeing up to 30-minute delays and they expect disruptions to continue until Tuesday, April 8.
One driver said it took her two hours to get from Hebden Bridge to Savile Park and back yesterday because of the roadworks.
Today, people are reporting a better flow of traffic and shorter delays, with one estimating around an extra 15 minutes added to his journey.
