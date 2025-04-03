Halifax traffic: Buses and drivers facing 30 minute delays on busy Calderdale route

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 12:08 BST
Roadworks are causing long delays for drivers and bus passengers on one of Calderdale’s busiest routes.

A bus firm has warned some of its services are running up to 30 minutes behind, and some drivers have reported even longer times added to their journeys.

The delays are being caused by temporary traffic lights on the A646 Burnley Road at its junction with the A6139 Tuel Lane while electricity work is carried out.

Team Pennine says its 574 and 526 buses are seeing up to 30-minute delays and they expect disruptions to continue until Tuesday, April 8.

Roadworks are causing delays

One driver said it took her two hours to get from Hebden Bridge to Savile Park and back yesterday because of the roadworks.

Today, people are reporting a better flow of traffic and shorter delays, with one estimating around an extra 15 minutes added to his journey.

Team Pennine has also reported up to 30-minute delays to its 563 Brighouse to Halifax service because of temporary lights on Huddersfield Road in Brighouse.

