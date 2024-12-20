Halifax travel news: Heavy traffic and massive queues in and around Halifax town centre as Christmas shoppers and roadworks combine on 'Mad Friday'
Skircoat Road, Charlestown Road, Horton Street, Broad Street, Winding Road, Church Street and Square Road are among the busiest roads this afternoon.
It is thought a rush of Christmas shoppers and the ongoing roadworks combined is causing the congestion.
There are specific accidents or incidents causing blockages, the Courier understands.
Among the shoppers will be those visiting the last weekend of The Piece Hall Christmas markets, which take place today, tomorrow and Sunday.
The roadworks started in May and are part of an overhaul of many of the town centre’s roads.
You can see what the town will look like when the work is finished HERE
