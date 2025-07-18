Hebden Bridge Road reopens: Route between Calderdale and Bradford opens after seven weeks of work
Hebden Bridge Road was closed from the entrance to The Keepers Lodge for approximately 100 metres south of Keepers Lodge.
The road closure was to allow contractors to repair two damaged culverts which run under the road.
Temporary traffic lights will be in place while the rest of the work is completed.
The Brontebus service B3 will start running its full route to Hebden Bridge once again from Sunday, July 20.
During the works the service towards Hebden Bridge has been terminated at Oxenhope, and the service towards Keighley has not run between Hebden Bridge and Oxenhope.