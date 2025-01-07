Here are the delays due to snow and ice on Calderdale roads including the M62

By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Jan 2025, 08:30 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 08:33 GMT
Here are the delays drivers are facing this morning (Tuesday) due to ice and snow in Calderdale.

M62 – Delays of eight minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound in West Yorkshire.

A62 – Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A62 Westbound between A644 Huddersfield Road and M62 (Brighouse).

(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

B6138 – Delays of seven minutes on B6138 Cragg Road Northbound in Mytholmroyd.

A58 – Delays of two minutes on A58 Rochdale Road Eastbound between A58 and Woodlands.

A6033 – Impassable due to snow on A6033 Keighley Road both ways from Hard Nese Lane to Akroyd Lane.

Withens road – Road closed due to black ice and snow on Withens road both ways between Oxenhope and Mount Tabor.

