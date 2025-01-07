Here are the delays due to snow and ice on Calderdale roads including the M62

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the delays drivers are facing this morning (Tuesday) due to ice and snow in Calderdale.

M62 – Delays of eight minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound in West Yorkshire.

A62 – Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A62 Westbound between A644 Huddersfield Road and M62 (Brighouse).

B6138 – Delays of seven minutes on B6138 Cragg Road Northbound in Mytholmroyd.

A58 – Delays of two minutes on A58 Rochdale Road Eastbound between A58 and Woodlands.

A6033 – Impassable due to snow on A6033 Keighley Road both ways from Hard Nese Lane to Akroyd Lane.

Withens road – Road closed due to black ice and snow on Withens road both ways between Oxenhope and Mount Tabor.