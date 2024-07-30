Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Big changes to parking at Halifax’s hospital that will last for 18 months come into force tomorrow.

As of 5pm tomorrow (Wednesday, July 31), the patient and visitor car park near the main entrance at the front of the hospital will close.

No incoming vehicles will be permitted to park in that car park after 5pm tomorrow.

Instead, patients and visitors should use the Godfrey Road and Dudwell Lane entrances, where alternative parking will be provided thanks to staff spaces being freed up.

The car park is being closed while a new multi-storey is built at the hospital

Hospital staff will instead be using park and ride shuttle buses.

As reported by the Courier previously, the car park is closing so that a new 800-space multi-storey car park can be built that will double the number of parking spaces available.

While the car park is shut, patients and visitors will be able to park in other areas around the hospital that were previously allocated for staff parking.

There will be park and ride transport for NHS workers, which will have pick-locations across Halifax and Huddersfield.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust says the move means the overall number of parking spaces available for patients and visitors will remain the same until the multi-storey car park is built.

It also says that as well as providing much-needed additional parking, the multi-storey car park will free up space to allow for a new adult and children’s A&E department and new inpatient wards – expected to be completed by 2029.