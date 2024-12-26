How has A629 in Halifax changed in 2024? Major road project opens elements to drivers throughout the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major project to transform a route in and out of Halifax saw major steps this year.

The A629 Calder and Hebble Junction (Phase 1b) project aims to improve the flow of traffic and making it easier to walk, cycle or take public transport on the A629 south of Halifax.

Work includes highway widening, a new link road between the A629 and Stainland Road, a new bridge, new roundabout and new traffic signals at the junction with Jubilee Road.

New bridge open between Stanland Road and the A629 Calderdale Way.

Construction began in 2021 and throughout this year elements of the road layout have been slowly opening up for use.

Back in March the first major change to the road layout was opened to vehicles.

A new roundabout is now in use and allows traffic to go between the A629 and Stainland Road.

The layout changed how drivers travelled between Sowerby Bridge and Halifax, now guiding vehicles around the roundabout.

In April a new link bridge opened.

The bridge guides traffic travelling to Copley and Sowerby Bridge down from the A629 to the new roundabout on Stainland Road.

It also allows traffic from Copley and Sowerby Bridge to enter the A629 from the roundabout on Stainland Road.

In the summer the traffic lights along Huddersfield Road at the junction with Jubilee Road were switched on.

There is a pelican crossing for pedestrians and the new traffic signals will also allow traffic from Jubilee Road to enter Huddersfield Road.

The traffic lights that replaced the mini roundabout on Stainland Road also came into use in August.