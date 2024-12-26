How has A629 in Halifax changed in 2024? Major road project opens elements to drivers throughout the year

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Dec 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A major project to transform a route in and out of Halifax saw major steps this year.

The A629 Calder and Hebble Junction (Phase 1b) project aims to improve the flow of traffic and making it easier to walk, cycle or take public transport on the A629 south of Halifax.

Read More
Why are there so many roadworks in Halifax: New images show what Halifax town ce...

Work includes highway widening, a new link road between the A629 and Stainland Road, a new bridge, new roundabout and new traffic signals at the junction with Jubilee Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
New bridge open between Stanland Road and the A629 Calderdale Way.New bridge open between Stanland Road and the A629 Calderdale Way.
New bridge open between Stanland Road and the A629 Calderdale Way.

Construction began in 2021 and throughout this year elements of the road layout have been slowly opening up for use.

Back in March the first major change to the road layout was opened to vehicles.

A new roundabout is now in use and allows traffic to go between the A629 and Stainland Road.

The layout changed how drivers travelled between Sowerby Bridge and Halifax, now guiding vehicles around the roundabout.

In April a new link bridge opened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bridge guides traffic travelling to Copley and Sowerby Bridge down from the A629 to the new roundabout on Stainland Road.

It also allows traffic from Copley and Sowerby Bridge to enter the A629 from the roundabout on Stainland Road.

In the summer the traffic lights along Huddersfield Road at the junction with Jubilee Road were switched on.

There is a pelican crossing for pedestrians and the new traffic signals will also allow traffic from Jubilee Road to enter Huddersfield Road.

The traffic lights that replaced the mini roundabout on Stainland Road also came into use in August.

Related topics:HalifaxWorkSowerby Bridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice