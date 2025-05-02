Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key route to and from Calderdale and the M62 is will be closed until tomorrow as fire crews continue to tackle a huge moorland fire.

Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn has posted that the A672 Oldham Road will remian closed both ways between Junction 22 and Rishworth New Road in Ripponden for the rest of today and tonight – and possibly even longer.

He said: “This afternoon I’ve received a further update from the West Yorkshire Fire Service district commander on the ongoing fire on the moorland near Ripponden, and I’ve been informed that to protect people’s safety and ensure that the fire service are able to maintain access to tackle the fire, the decision has been taken to keep Oldham Road closed until tomorrow.

"A further decision will be taken whether to further extend the closure, and I will of course seek to keep people informed.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has posted a video showing the burnt ground left by the fire

"Whilst the fire service have been able to make significant efforts in extinguishing the fire and have reduced their presence at the site, with the wind picking up and the heat continuing to pose a danger, they are currently still keeping 11 units on site to tackle flare-ups and ensure that they are able to provide a flexible response is needed.

"I’ve also sought and received assurances that there are a number of appliances and crews across the district that have not been deployed to tackle the fire in order to respond to other emergency call-outs, with the option of redeploying other units from outside Calderdale if necessary in order to guarantee coverage and keep people safe.

"I continue to urge everyone to exercise caution and to stay away from the area, and to follow any advice that is shared by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services and any other organisations."

The latest update from West Yorkshire Fire Service is that six crews and six wildfire units are still at the blaze site.

Crews were initially deployed to the fire yesterday lunchtime but the flames quickly spread and at its height, 18 teams plus additional support units were needed.

Firefighters have been there ever since, battling the fire through the night and into today.

People are still being asked to avoid the area.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has posted a video on its Facebook page showing the devastating aftermath of the fire.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We currently have six crews and six supporting wildfire units at the scene.

"Firefighters are continuing to work hard in hot and challenging conditions to tackle the fire.

"The equipment currently in use is the argocats, beaters, backpacks and fogging units.

"Please continue to avoid the area, further updates will follow.”