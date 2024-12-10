Drivers in and around Calderdale will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M62.

• A58, from 8pm November 14 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, carriageway closure, slip road and lane closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A58, from 8pm December 9 to 5am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 25, slip road closure for electrical works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 9pm December 11 to 5am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M62, from 8pm December 12 to 5am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 21 to 22 - carriageway closure for signs - erection.

• M62, from 9pm December 13 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• M62, from 9pm December 19 to 5am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25, slip road and lane closure for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.