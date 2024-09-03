M62 and A58 road closures: five for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M62, from 8pm August 27 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for inspection works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A58, from 8pm September 2 to 6am October 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 26, carriageway closures and lane closures for carriageway improvement works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
• M62, from 9pm September 4 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repair works.
• M62, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M62, from 9pm September 10 to 5am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.