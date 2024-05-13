M62 closures: Lane closed between Hartshead Moor and Ainley Top for cleaning and maintenance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Halifax will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week – including a daytime lane closure.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M62, from 8pm May 3 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for drainage works.

M62.

• M62, from 8pm April 4 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm May 14 to 5.30am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 24, slip road and lane closure for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 9am to 3.30pm on May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• M62, from 8pm May 20 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for survey works.

• M62, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for inspections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm May 22 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for sign maintenance.