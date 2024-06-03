M62 closures: Nine lane and slip road closures for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calderdale's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm April 4 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway authority network.

• M62, from 8pm May 20 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for survey works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm June 4 to 6am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 25, mobile lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M62, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8am June 10 to 3.30pm June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Hard shoulder closure for inspection/ survey works.

• A58, from 8pm June 11 to 6am June 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 25, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

• M62, from 9pm June 13 to 5am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 24, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M62, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm June 17 to 5am June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, carriageway closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority network.