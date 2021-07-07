Main repair works to begin on major Calderdale road and final completion date is revealed

Park Road, a key route between Halifax, Elland and Brighouse, was severely damaged due to a landslip caused by flooding in February 2020.

A 50-metre long crack and some smaller tension cracks in the road meant that it had to be fully closed for safety reasons.

Initial works to prevent further damage took place immediately and a full repair plan was agreed after confirmation of the successful awarding of £1.8 million from the Government’s Getting Building Fund, following approval from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in May 2021.

Subsequent preparation, including site investigation and ground testing work, has now enabled the main repair work to start from this week. This will begin with ground clearance work, including the removal of the invasive species, Himalayan Balsam.

Following this, major excavation work will take place to a depth of three metres, including through a layer of hard granite setts which have been discovered as part of trial holes dug in investigation works.

For safety reasons, this work will be carried out behind hoardings, although a pedestrian route will be maintained throughout.

During the excavation work, contractors and Council staff will review any implications for utility cables and is working with BT services to identify cabling in the excavation area.

Piling, concrete pouring and drainage works will then take place which will enable the road to reopen. It’s estimated that the work will be finished and the road able to reopen from October this year.

Park Road also serves the site of the proposed Elland Rail Station. In addition to the road repairs, Transforming Cities funding will also be used to create new pedestrian and cycling facilities to link with the proposed new rail station and Elland town centre.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “We understand how frustrating this lengthy closure has been for local residents and road users. This is an extremely complicated and costly situation which has required specialist work and the need for additional funding to be in place.

“Thankfully we’re now at a point where the main section of work to enable full repairs can take place, with groundwork beginning this week and hoardings to allow for deep excavations in place from next week.