Major Calderdale route partially reopens as work continues A646 Halifax Road between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden

By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:30 BST

A major route between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden that has been closed for repair has now partially reopened.

Yorkshire Water has been doing work on the A646 Halifax Road in Charlestown, between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden since February 14.

It is the same stretch of road which was closed from December 13 until January 23 for emergency repairs to a collapsed sewer and damaged culvert.

A major route between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden that has been closed for repair has now partially reopened.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “The critical route between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden, Halifax Road (A646), Charleston has partially reopened under two-way lights. The shuttle bus has now stopped and the usual bus route has been reinstated with effect from Monday, February 24.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working to complete the work and completely remove traffic management and lane closures as possible.”

The work is to repair a section of sewer and improve the resilience of the wider section of sewer that runs under the road by reinforcing it with a structural liner.

