A Halifax road has been closed by police after an accident.

Crag Lane is shut in both directions between Mixenden Road and Roper Gardens in Mixenden.

The crash is thought to have happened at around 7.30am today.

Buses are understood to be running a diverted route.

Anyone with information about the accident should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

We will update this story with more details as we get them confirmed.