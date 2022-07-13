Multi-million pound project on major road through Brighouse moves a step closer

Calderdale Council is working with the Combined Authority and in collaboration with Bradford and Kirklees councils, on plans to improve the infrastructure and connectivity on this key route through Brighouse, which connects Huddersfield and Bradford.

At last month’s meeting of the Combined Authority, the Outline Business Case for the A641 improvement scheme was approved – this sets out the key proposals for the project as well as the scheme objectives. In addition, the Combined Authority agreed to release over £8 million for the project, enabling the development of detailed designs and the Full Business Case.

The project aims to improve travel along the A641 to enhance accessibility and connectivity for all modes of transport. It also looks to address a number of transport related issues currently experienced, including traffic congestion, poor air quality and a lack of facilities for people choosing to walk and cycle

Road improvements planned for Brighouse. Traffic lights on the A641 Between Tesco and Sainsbury's

Proposals include junction improvements, new cycleways and green space and other new transport measures to better connect communities.

The next steps for the project involve undertaking further public engagement later this year to inform the scheme’s development and build upon the feedback received in the initial consultation held in 2021.

Detailed design work will then take place on a preferred scheme, which will be subject to further consultation, before final designs are submitted to the Combined Authority.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “It’s great news that plans for the A641 improvement scheme are moving forward, following approvals from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

“This major project will transform travel in and around the Brighouse area and enable more reliable journey times right along the route, from Kirklees to Bradford.

“The scheme supports our ambitions for a well-functioning, 21st Century transport network with better connectivity between communities. There’s also a real focus on ensuring people have more travel choices, with better provision for active options, all helping towards carbon reduction and improved air quality.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “We’re pleased to be working in partnership with Calderdale Council on this scheme to make it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport, as well as improving journeys for people travelling by car.

“It is more important than ever that we continue to deliver this medium-term investment to ensure our communities benefit from a modern, accessible transport network, which supports economic growth by connecting more people with job, training and education opportunities.”

Councillor Eric Firth, Kirklees Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, said: “We’re pleased to be working with Calderdale Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to improve a key route into Kirklees. One of the big factors which attracts residents and businesses to our district is how perfectly placed we are, with great transport networks and easy access to the length and breadth of the UK. These improvements will continue to build on our connections across Yorkshire and the rest of the north, improving journey times and reducing congestion along the busy A641.