Mytholmroyd water main burst: Schools and businesses forced to close

Calder Valley businesses and a school have been forced to close today due to a burst water main on Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.

In a statement Calder High School said: "Due to the closure of Burnley Road by police we are unfortunately having to close school today. Apologies for the late notice."

Scout Road Academy‏ has also confirmed they are currently closed due to having no water in school as a result of the burst water main in Mytholmroyd.

Businesses have also been hit due to low water pressure or no water at all.

The cafe at Hebden Bridge Town Hall said on Twitter: We have had to close our Cafe today owing to the burst main at Mytholmroyd. No idea yet when this will be resolved. Will update when we know. Sorry."

Squeeze sandwiches and smoothies said: "Due to the 30ft power showers in Mytholmroyd we now have run out of water. Hopefully all will be back to normal tomorrow."

Mytholmroyd Library will also be closed this afternoon, due to complications arising from burst water-main

School bus services are also warning parents and students that they are unable to stop at certain points.

Yellow Coaches has said that the North Halifax Grammar School Route M2/M7 and the Rishworth/Heathfield School Route 11 services have been diverted.

The company said that of pupils are not already on the bus they will NOT be collected and are advising students to make their own way to school today.

