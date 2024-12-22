National Highways removes 1,100 miles of roadworks over Christmas for smoother travel

By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Dec 2024, 11:30 GMT
National Highways is removing over 1,100 miles of roadworks from motorways and major A-roads to help minimise disruption during peak travel times this festive season.

Until Thursday, January 2, more than 95 per cent of roadworks will be lifted. This will help make sure major routes across the UK are clear for motorists during the busy festive period.

The majority of roadworks will be lifted during the Christmas period including:

  • 11 miles in the north west
  • 24.7 miles in Yorkshire and the north east
  • 164.25 miles in the midlands
  • 235.5 miles in the east
  • 743.1 miles in the south east
M62

In more good news for Christmas getaways, 45 miles of roadworks are being removed along the M1. These were put in place to build new places to stop in an emergency. There are now 28 new emergency areas open on the M1.

Together with the phased opening of safety enhancement work on the M1 near Luton, it means that 63 miles of roadworks along the M1 corridor are being removed before Christmas, benefitting drivers making journeys between London and Yorkshire.

Drivers are being encouraged to plan and prepare now by packing a winter travel kit including de-icer, an ice scraper, warm clothing, boots, food, water, a torch, and a snow shovel.

The acronym TRIP is an easy way for drivers to remember the four simple steps to take to prepare ahead of using motorways and major A roads this winter:

  • Top-up: Fuel, oil, and screen wash
  • Rest: Plan regular stops every two hours to avoid driver fatigue
  • Inspect: Check tyre pressure and tread
  • Prepare: Have a plan for severe weather conditions

Andrew Butterfield, National Highways Customer Service Director, said: "With more people expected to travel during the festive period and recent storms causing widespread disruption, it’s crucial for drivers to plan ahead and exercise extra caution on the roads.

“To help make journeys smoother, we’re removing roadworks on 95 per cent of the roads we manage and to reduce the risk of breakdowns, we are also urging motorists to check their vehicles using the handy acronym TRIP - especially tyres, coolant, and oil levels before setting off."

For details visit nationalhighways.co.uk

