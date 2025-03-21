New £5.1 million proposals to improve active travel across West Yorkshire includes plans for Cornholme

A multi-million-pound project to improve walking, wheeling and cycling facilities in West Yorkshire is taking a major step forward – including plans for Calderdale.

The new £5.1 million West Yorkshire Places scheme includes proposals such as new street crossings and lighting, improved green spaces and traffic calming measures.

People are now being asked for their views on the West Yorkshire Combined Authority initiative, which will help encourage more people to choose active travel and make neighbourhoods safer and more attractive across Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield.

Included in plans are proposals for Cornholme that include new footway links along the A646, new pedestrian crossings, and a one-way system on Greenfield Terrace.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “Everybody in West Yorkshire deserves to have access to low-cost, sustainable travel options.

“Through initiatives like this we are making it easier and safer to walk, wheel and cycle, which help improve the health and wellbeing of our communities.

“This will play a key part as we build a modern, integrated transport network and a better-connected region, so your feedback is invaluable.”

The Combined Authority is working in partnership with Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield councils to deliver the scheme.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “We want to make it easier for people to choose active travel methods, like walking, wheeling or cycling, for everyday journeys.

"The proposals for Cornholme will make it easier and safer for people crossing the busy A646 road, improving connections within the village centre and supporting access to the local junior and infant school.

“The work would complement similar projects across the borough, including in nearby Todmorden, where the Active Todmorden project, as part of the Town Deal, is increasing options for people to travel actively for their health and happiness and the environment.”

In Calderdale the consultation period began on March 19 and will last for six weeks.

Drop-in sessions and webinars will take place over the next few weeks to find out more about the latest plans.

The session for Cornholme is on Wednesday, April 2, from 3pm to 6pm at Vale Baptist Church, Todmorden.

There will also be a webinar for the plans on Wednesday, April 9 from 6pm to 6.45pm.