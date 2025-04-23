Order to change speed limit between Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge to come into effect this month
The Order will see the speed limit lowered from 40mph to 30mph on A646 Burnley Road from a point 65 metres south-east of the south-eastern kerbline of Station Road to a point 135 metres west of the western kerbline of Carr Lane.
It will come into effect on April 28.
Calderdale Council proposed for a 30mph speed limit for a length of Burnley Road to create a safer environment for road users.
A 30mph speed limit matches the existing limit towards Mytholmroyd and the change would also help reduce speeds on the approach to Hebden Bridge, where the speed limit changes to 20mph.
Calderdale Council shared: “The speed limit on a section of Burnley Road between Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd is subject to a 40mph speed limit.
"This section of Burnley Road has several bus stops, pedestrian access points to the canal tow path and vehicular access points to Falling Royd, Mayroyd and Tythe Barn. It is also a road with high pedestrian and cyclist use.
“To ascertain existing vehicle speeds on this section of Burnley Road, speed tubes were placed near to the access roads to Mayroyd and Falling Royd. The results of these surveys show that average speeds are around the 30mph mark.
“Given the above, it is considered that a 30mph speed limit is more appropriate on this length of Burnley Road and will provide a safer environment for all road users.”
For more information visit new.calderdale.gov.uk
