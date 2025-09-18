Overnight closures on Skircoat Moor Road into Free School Lane for more than a week to allow for works

By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
A popular Halifax route is set to be closed overnight from tomorrow (Friday).

Skircoat Moor Road into Free School Lane will be closed overnight to allow for highway repair and maintenance works to take place.

A notice for the road reads: “Notice is hereby given that Calderdale Council because of works have made an Order the effect of which will be that no person shall cause or permit any vehicle to proceed in the length of Skircoat Moor Road from outside Fire Station to 27m into Free School Lane for a distance of approximately 141 metres.

Skircoat Moor Road into Free School Lane will be closed overnight to allow for highway repair and maintenance works to take place.

“The alternative route is via Rochdale Road, Wakefield Road, Huddersfield Road, Salterhebble Hill, Huddersfield Road, Dryclough Lane, unaffected part of Skircoat Moor Road and vice versa.”

The closures will come into place on September 19 and run until September 30, with the road closed between 9pm and 6am daily.

