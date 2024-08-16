Overnight road closures set for parts of the A629 next week for surfacing work and new road markings
Calderdale Council shared on the Calderdale Next Chapter Facebook Page: “Next week A629 Elland Wood Bottom and A6026 Stainland Road Slip will be closed (not on the same night) to allow for surfacing work and new road markings.”
The roads will be closed between 9pm and 5am between August 19 and 30.
It hasn’t been specified which nights each of the roads will be closed for the work but the diversions will be clearly marked.
The A629 project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax with work due to be completed by summer 2024.
Calderdale Next Chapter also recently shared that they are working to adjust traffic management on the project as more of the new road layout elements come into use.
“We’re working towards completing this project this summer. Lane closures and cones are there to keep our workforce safe.
"We are monitoring the network and will adjust things like signal timings and traffic management to help traffic flow better if we can. As we get closer to the end of the project we are reducing the traffic management as sections of work are completed.
“If you have a concern about a route that is outside the scope of this project, you can report a road or pavement defect to our highways team: new.calderdale.gov.uk”
