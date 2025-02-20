Overnight work to take place tonight on A646 Halifax Road between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden

Work is set to take place overnight tonight (Thursday) on a major route between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

Yorkshire Water has been doing work on the A646 Halifax Road in Charlestown, between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden since February 14.

It is the same stretch of road which was closed from December 13 until January 23 for emergency repairs to a collapsed sewer and damaged culvert.

The work is to repair a section of sewer and improve the resilience of the wider section of sewer that runs under the road by reinforcing it with a structural liner, says the utilities firm.

There will now be work taking place overnight tonight.

Yorkshire Water shared: “We are aware that this is a critical through route between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

"We are working overnight tonight (Thursday 20 February) due to logistical matters. Local residents have been informed and offered alternative accommodation.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working to complete the work and remove the road closure as soon as possible.”

Lining work has previously been taking place between 8am and 5pm daily to reduce the noise impact and allow the lining work to set.

Yorkshire Water says its aim is to complete the sewer maintenance work and clear this element of the site by 6am on Monday, February 24, when, all being well, the road will be able to partially reopen under manned, two-way lights.