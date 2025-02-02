Overnights closures for ten days on West Vale road to allow for resurfacing works

Overnight road closures are set to begin in West Vale to allow for essential maintenance.

From Monday (February 3), Calderdale Council is carrying out resurfacing work on Stainland Road between Alfred Street and Dean Street, including at the junctions with Saddleworth Road and Rochdale Road.

The work will involve the planing and resurfacing of the carriageway.

Overnight closures in West Vale

To ensure the safety of road users and the workforce, it will be necessary to close the road to traffic from 9pm to 6am, Monday to Thursday nights, for the duration of the works.

The work is due to be complete by Thursday, February 13.

Residents and businesses along the closure route have been informed and access for those living or working on the road will be maintained where possible in one direction or the other, however there will be no through route.

Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times. Diversions will be in place, with traffic on Stainland Road diverted via Stainland, Outlane and Elland, whilst traffic on Saddleworth Road and Rochdale Road will be diverted via Barkisland, Ripponden and Sowerby Bridge.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “Winter is a challenging time for our road network, but we do all we can to support maintenance where it’s needed most.

"This important work is being carried out to improve the road surface of this busy route and ensure it is fit for purpose for many years to come.

“In order to complete these essential repairs safely, it’s necessary for the road to be closed.

"However, we’ve scheduled the work to take place overnight and only from Monday to Thursday, to minimise disruption for those regularly using this route and for local residents and businesses.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this closure causes, but we hope the benefits of the improvements will outweigh this short-term disruption.”