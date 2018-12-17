Passengers can now claim compensation for trains delayed as little as 15 minutes

Rail passengers can now claim compensation from train operator Northern when their journeys are delayed by as little as 15 minutes, Rail Minister Andrew Jones has announced.

The Delay Repay 15 scheme means passengers can claim 25 per cent back on the price of a single fare if their journey is delayed by between 15 and 29 minutes. Passengers can already claim for delays of 30 minutes or more.

Read: Five things to know about the Halifax Nestle Factory ahead of BBC2 Christmas special

Some campaigners welcomed the scheme but insisted Northern must address the causes of frequent delays.

David Hoggarth, strategic rail director at Transport for the North, said: “This a welcome move that will mean more people can claim now and in the future. Focus must now be getting services back on track.”

Stephen Waring, chairman of the Halifax and District Rail Action Group, wants operators to invest in improved services. He said: “Paying out on a daily basis for failure is a present necessity; but it’s not even a second best solution to the real problems.”

Northern has compensated over 11,000 passengers since problems caused by timetable changes earlier in the year. Its deputy MD, Richard Allan, said: “Our team works hard to deliver a consistent, punctual service but delays do happen and extending the scheme is the right thing to do for our customers.”

Read: Delays building on M62 in West Yorkshire due to fault with smart motorway