Piece Hall gigs 2025: 'Road closed' signs and gates go up as Halifax landmark gets ready for epic summer of music
Metal fencing has been installed cordoning off the courtyard while work gets underway to build the stage which see a host of massive names perform.
The town’s landmark has stressed it and its traders are open as usual while it gets ready for the shows.
It has posted on social media: “The appearance of The Piece Hall's iconic courtyard will be changing over the next few weeks as we begin the stage build for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.
"But don't worry, we are still open as normal. Come in and explore three floors of incredible independent shops plus delicious eateries and amazing heritage spaces.”
There are an impressive 36 nights of music planned at The Piece Hall between June and the end of August.
This year’s series kicks off with the first of two shows by James, on Friday, June 6, and Halifax will again then be welcoming some more huge stars, including Gary Barlow, Busted, Olly Murs, Smashing Pumpkins, Deftones and Paul Heaton.
Other preparations for the shows include barriers and a ‘Road Closed’ sign which have gone up on Cross Street, blocking access to vehicles.
There are also several signs up at various locations around The Piece Hall advising some routes will be shut on concert days between 10pm and 11.30pm.
The Halifax Courier will have a full list of roads that will be closed during the concert season when they are made available.
We will also be publishing photos from all the shows as well as predicted set-lists.