Police appeal for witnesses following crash on M62 westbound near junction 24 at Ainley Top

By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Mar 2025, 15:10 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the M62 yesterday (Monday).

Shortly after 12.15pm, police received several calls relating to a collision on the westbound carriage way near to Junction 24, Ainley Top.

A black Range Rover Evoque was stationary on the hard shoulder when a black Audi A3 collided with the Range Rover.

M62

Three people were taken to hospital and a passenger in the Range Rover suffered serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage of the collision or anyone who witnesses the movements of the Audi prior to the collision.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police online www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 1325016278.

Related topics:PoliceM62

