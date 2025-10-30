Questions over sale of once-publicly owned bus buildings in Calderdale

The possibility that once-publicly owned buildings have somehow been allowed to be sold off by private bus companies should be explored, councillors say.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the old West Yorkshire Transport Executive from the early 1970s became Metro and privatisation later led to private bus companies using depots and the like, a Halifax case might be food for throughout across the region, Calderdale councillors heard.

Following a question Coun Geraldine Carter asked in the summer about the sale of buildings at Huddersfield Road, Halifax – once the property of Halifax Borough Council and a successor transport authority – by service operator First, she asked for more investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Geraldine Carter.

Councillors were told it was likely First owned the building following bus privatisations in the 1980s.

Coun Carter (Con, Brighouse), who was angry and puzzled at the sale, urged West Yorkshire Combined Authority to probe the matter – and suggested anywhere in West Yorkshire might be similarly affected.

She said the initial West Yorkshire Transport Executive agreement said facilities, vehicles and other items previously owned by councils had to be made available to the new operator.

“What it didn’t say was that local authorities gave these away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jane Scullion, leader of the council

“It would appear at some point in time a private bus operator has been given this land and this equipment to be able to sell for profit.

“This property belonged to the people of Calderdale, it was a Calderdale asset, a Halifax asset prior to 1974.

“If this has happened here, then it has also happened across West Yorkshire,” she said.

She asked Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion, if she could ascertain from West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) who gave permission for the deeds to be transferred, who gave permission for them to be sold or given away to a private company – because all the bus companies were private companies – and why the latter had been allowed to realise assets from what were publicly-owned properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said points raised were interesting and she would put them to the Combined Authority.

“I suspect there will be a lot of lawyer hours in tracing precisely what the sequence of events is.

“It is interesting to raise the question across West Yorkshire on what the arrangements were,” she said.

Coun Scullion said she would make sure the question is properly raised at the highest level – with the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, as well as WYCA officers.