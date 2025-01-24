Road closure: West Vale road to be closed for ten days to allow for resurfacing works
Stainland Road between Rochdale Road and Dean Street will see closures from Monday, February 3 and works will involve planing and resurfacing the carriageway.
It is estimated to be completed by Thursday, February 13.
The works will be carried out overnight Monday to Thursday with a full road closure in place from 9pm to 6am.
Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.
Through traffic on Stainland Road will be diverted via Stainland, Elland and Outlane.
Throught traffic on Saddleworth Road and Rochdale Road will be diverted via Barkisland, Ripponden and Sowerby Bridge.
A letter to residents shared more details on those who need to gain access to the area.
It reads: “It will be impossible to park on the highway within the road closure, but vehicular access for residents and businesses with off-road parking will be maintained, if possible, in one direction or the other when the works allow, although this will certainly be subject to some delays.
"I would request that you liaise with the gateman to establish whether safe access is possible and if not that you leave your vehicle outside of the closure.”
