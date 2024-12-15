Drivers and bus passengers are being warned their journeys are likely to take longer tomorrow after the emergency closure of one of Calderdale’s busiest routes.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the Courier on Friday night, the A646 Halifax Road had to be shut suddenly between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden for safety reasons and repairs to a collapsed sewer.

The closure – in both directions at the junction with Stony Lane in Charlestown – has remained in place all weekend and Calderdale Council has said the road will still be closed throughout next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also said: “This is a very busy road and significant disruption is inevitable.”

The diversions in place after the closure of the A646 between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden

Diversions are in place, with local traffic being sent via the A58 through Littleborough and lorries being sent on the M62.

"The closure is so Yorkshire Water can repair a damaged sewer and will remain close throughout next week,” said the council yesterday.

"Further updates will follow as soon this period of closure is confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please plan your journey, check public transport and allow plenty of time to travel.

"Please note that businesses in Todmorden and Hebden Bridge and both sides of the closure are open as usual.”

Metro has said the 590, 591, 592 bus services will divert from Cragg Road to Littleborough.

It said: “Services 591 and 592 are diverting from Todmorden to Littleborough up Blackstone Edge down Cragg Road to Mytholmroyd in to Hebden Bridge where they will terminate, in both directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Service 593 will operate between Halifax and Hebden Bridge as normal.”

School bus services are also understood to be affected, having to divert because of the road closure.

Many traders in Hebden Bridge and Todmorden have been stressing that they are still open and people can get to them by following the diversions.

And the organisers of the Christmas Eve Tractor Run – which will see more than 100 sparkling tractors make their way through the Calder Valley – have stressed they will not be cancelling their event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We assure you that we WILL NOT CANCEL the event, however we may have to alter the route,” they posted.

"We will keep you up to date as soon as a decision has been made.

"Currently, it seems best to wait a few more days to see how the situation goes. We are keeping in contact with the council.”

For more details of the tractor run, visit https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/christmas-eve-tractor-run-route-and-times-as-90-tractors-take-to-calderdales-roads-for-festive-fundraiser-4904121