Storm Bert has brought flooding to some parts of Calderdale, hitting roads, trains, events and businesses.

Ten flood warnings are in place after a rapid snow melt and heavy rain throughout the day.

The A646 Halifax Road between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden closed earlier today both ways from Jumble Hole Road to Stony Lane because of flooding.

There are now also reports that the A646 is also flooded through Mytholmroyd.

The road through Mytholmroyd is now 'impassable'

Mytholmroyd Flood Wardens have posted: “The road is now impassable in the centre of Mytholmroyd.

"While property is not flooding yet please be prepared and put your flood plan into action.”

Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn has posted that Market Street in the centre of Hebden Bridge is starting to flood, and that the road is also flooded at Callis Bridge, between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

"Please, if you can, stay at home,” he said at around 4.30pm.

Flooding at Brookfoot near Brighouse

"We’ve got around another hour-and-a-half of the flood water rising.

"We’re under a flood warning. Don’t take unnecessary journeys, stay at home.”

Flood sirens have been sounding Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

Some Hebden Bridge shops have shut early and tonight’s gig at the Trades Club has been cancelled.

Flooding has hit parts of Calderdale

The venue has posted: “We've had to cancel tonight's Aircooled show due to flooding in Hebden Bridge.

"We'll be contacting all ticket holders and will be rescheduling the show for Jan/Feb.

"Please don't travel into Hebden if you can avoid it.”

Earlier in the day he posted a video urging residents to put up their flood defences.

Flooding has hit Calderdale after Storm Bert

Centre Vale Park in Todmorden has been shut, says Calderdale Council, and Physique Gym, in Todmorden, has posted a video of one of the town’s streets covered in water.

Announcing it was closing early, the gym said: “We have had to prioritise ensuring our staff and current members who were in the gym could get home safely.”

The Environment Agency’s latest update says: “River levels have risen rapidly as a result of persistent heavy rainfall and rapid snow melt due to Storm Bert. Consequently, flooding of property is likely.

"Areas most at risk are central Todmorden. We expect river levels to peak at around 3pm today.

"Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast. Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

For Hebden Bridge, it says: “Levels at Hebden Bridge are forecast to continue to rise until about 4pm. Areas most at risk are along Stubbing Holme Road.”

Light Up the Valley – due to take place in Mytholmroyd this afternoon – has been cancelled because of the weather.

And libraries in Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge, King Cross and Hebden Bridge have all closed.

We will update this story with more details as we get them confirmed.