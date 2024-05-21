Surface dressing work is taking place on more 40 roads identified as needing work across the borough.

The council says each road will have bitumen and stone chippings applied to its surface.

This work seals the road, making it more waterproof, improving surface texture and prolonging the life of the road, say the council.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Work is currently scheduled to start on Monday, June 3 at Ainley Top and continue through until the end of July.

"However, this type of work is very weather dependent, so could be subject to some short delays.

"The work is being carried out by the contractor Kiely Bros, who will deliver leaflets to affected residents before the start of work on each site.

"Advance warning signs will also be put up, giving a two-day window for work to take place, allowing for a little flexibility.”

The council says more than £8m will be invested in Calderdale’s roads over the next 12 months.

As part of this work, more than 120 roads across the borough are included in a proposed programme of work for carriageway repairs.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “We understand the importance of maintaining good quality road surfaces and as part of our annual surface dressing programme we are targeting the roads which are most in need of surface improvements.

“This important work supports safer roads and encourages active travel. The process will prolong the life of the road surface and allow our limited budget go as far as possible.

“The works are very weather dependent and have been scheduled for the summer months when they’re hopefully less likely to be subject to weather-related disruption. However, we’re keeping affected residents updated throughout the process and signage will be in place.

On-street parking will not be possible whilst the actual surface dressing is taking place but there will be access for vehicles and pedestrians to properties, although potentially subject to short delays.

Road closures to prevent through traffic will be in place for the works on Natty Lane, Illingworth; Exley Lane, Grimescar Road; New Hey Road; Lindley Moor Road at Ainley Top; and B6114 Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Here are all the roads where the work will take place.

Grimescar Road, Ainley Top; New Hey Road, Ainley Top and Lindley Moor Road, Ainley Top

Exley Lane in Exley

Hullenedge Road, Elland; Hammerstone Road, Elland and B6114 Saddleworth Road, Greetland

Moor End Road, Halifax; Illingworth Road, Illingworth and Natty Lane, Illingworth