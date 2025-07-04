Rochdale Road through West Vale closed for almost six weeks to allow for gas works

A road through a Calderdale village will be closed for almost six weeks.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rochdale Road will be closed from from Stainland Road to Saddleworth Road to allow for work by Northern Gas Networks to take place.

The closure came into operation on July 7 and is expected to end on August 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road is closed with one way access only at Calder Street/Stainland Road junction.

The road is closed with one way access only at Calder Street/Stainland Road junction.

The public notice for the work reads: “Notice is hearby given that Calderdale Council because of works by Northern Gas Networks have made an Order the effect of which will be that no person shall cause or permit any vehicle to proceed in the length of Rochdale Road from Stainland Road to Saddleworth Road for a distance of approximately 260 metres.

“Provided that such prohibition shall not extend to vehicles being used in connection with works being carried out and pedestrian access is maintained at all times and vehicular access for the emergency services is maintained to closure point.

“One way traffic – access only at Calder Street/Stainland Road junction.

“No entry at junction Saddleworth Road/Long Wall – diversion via Saddleworth Road, Stainland Road.”